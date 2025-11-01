‘Grants for Hindi but other languages ignored’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stokes Kannada row again

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that grants were being given for the promotion of Hindi and Sanskrit while other Indian languages were being neglected. He was speaking in Bengaluru on the occasion of the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava, the formation day of the state of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah once again invoked a full-fledged language war against the Centre. (CMO Karnataka) (File Photo/CMO Karnataka)

In his address, he urged people of the state to “oppose all those who are anti-Kannada”. He alleged that the state contributes ₹4.5 lakh crore in revenue to the Centre but does not receive its fair share, instead receiving only a small portion in return.

The chief minister said that the Kannada language is being treated unfairly, adding, "There are continuous attempts to impose Hindi. Grants are given for the development of Hindi and Sanskrit, while other languages of the country are being neglected."

Siddaramaiah further said that Karnataka is being denied funds needed for its development.

“Injustice is being done to the classical language Kannada by denying adequate funds for its growth.”

Siddaramaiah once again invoked a full-fledged language war against the Centre as he accused the BJP-led government of "meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka and imposing Hindi".

While demanding a law to make the mother tongue the medium of instruction, the Karnataka chief minister said that English and Hindi were “weakening the talent of the children”.

He said, “Children of the developed nations think, learn and dream in their mother tongue but here the situation is against it. English and Hindi are weakening the talent of our children.”

Formation Day November 1 is observed as formation day by several Indian states and Union Territories to celebrate their creation and reorganisation over the years. Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh were formed on this day in 1956, while Chhattisgarh was created in 2000 after being separated from Madhya Pradesh.

Puducherry also celebrates its liberation day on November 1, marking its de facto transfer from French to Indian administration in 1954.