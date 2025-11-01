‘Karnataka stands for excellence and progress’: PM Modi greets people on Rajyotsava Day

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that Kannada Rajyotsava was a celebration of the “spirit of excellence and industrious nature” that defines the people of Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana on the occasion of their respective foundation days, highlighting each state’s cultural richness and contribution to India’s growth story.

“Today, when we mark Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of excellence and industrious nature that the people of Karnataka are synonymous with. We also celebrate the outstanding culture of Karnataka, reflected in its literature, art, music and more. The state embodies the spirit of progress rooted in wisdom. I pray that people of the state are happy and healthy,” Modi wrote.

Extending his greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state’s foundation day, the Prime Minister lauded its glorious history and cultural heritage.

“Nestled in the heart of the country, our state is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritizing the aspirations of every individual,” he said, expressing confidence that the “talented and hardworking people” of the state would play an “invaluable role” in achieving a developed India.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Haryana, praising their contribution to the nation’s development and resilience.

“This historic land has been an example for the entire country due to the tireless hard work of our farmer brothers and sisters, the unparalleled valor of our soldiers, and the remarkable performance of our youth. On this special occasion of the state, which is progressing rapidly on the path of development, I wish happiness and a bright future for everyone,” he added.

November 1 marks the foundation day of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, which came into existence following the reorganisation of states in 1956.

