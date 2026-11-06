Grap 3 curbs implemented in Delhi-NCR as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Authorities implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) as Delhi's air quality index, currently at 382 in the ‘very poor’ category, inched closer to the 400 mark, which would put it under the ‘severe’ category. The restrictions aim to curb dust pollution and emissions across Delhi-NCR.

A metro train passes by on a bridge in smog as air pollution spikes, in New Delhi (REUTERS)

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Under Grap-3, strict restrictions have been imposed on several construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region, which includes cities of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad as well as Haryana's Gurugram.

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The activities prohibited under Grap Stage III include excavation, filling, boring, drilling, piling, demolition, brickwork, masonry, road construction and major repairs. Activities such as painting, polishing, varnishing, major welding and gas-cutting, and cutting or grinding tiles and stones have also been prohibited.

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The restrictions also cover the transfer, loading and unloading of dust-generating materials such as cement, sand, bricks, fly ash and crushed stone. Movement of vehicles carrying construction materials or demolition waste on unpaved roads is also prohibited.

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{{^usCountry}} However, certain construction activities have been exempted from the restrictions. These include projects related to railways, metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, national security and defence, hospitals, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, telecommunications, sewage treatment plants and water supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, certain construction activities have been exempted from the restrictions. These include projects related to railways, metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, national security and defence, hospitals, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, telecommunications, sewage treatment plants and water supply. {{/usCountry}}

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Other construction activities that generate relatively less dust or pollution are permitted to continue, subject to strict compliance with dust-control norms and construction and demolition waste management rules.

Authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions across Delhi-NCR.

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Vehicle curbs

Grap-3 also imposes restrictions on the movement of older vehicles. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles (LMVs), including four-wheelers, will not be allowed to ply in Delhi and the high-vehicle-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Vehicles specifically adapted for persons with disabilities and used for their personal travel are exempted.

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In Delhi, restrictions will also apply to diesel-operated BS-IV and older medium goods vehicles (MGVs) registered in the city. Diesel-operated BS-IV and older medium goods vehicles and light goods vehicles (LGVs) registered outside Delhi will not be permitted to enter the Capital.

The restrictions also extend to schools and offices. Schools up to Class 5 in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar will mandatorily conduct classes in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either physically or online wherever the latter option is feasible. The choice of online classes will rest with students and their guardians. Other NCR districts may also consider adopting hybrid classes.

NCR state governments and the Delhi government will also decide whether public, municipal and private offices should operate at 50% staff strength, with the remaining employees working from home. The Central government may separately decide on allowing work from home for its employees.

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