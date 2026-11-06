Air quality scales ‘severe’ on all monitors Delhi had last Diwali

Delhi’s air turned “severe”, the worst grade on the government’s pollution scale, at 6am on Friday on the same 39 monitoring stations the city had last Diwali, an HT analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows. The official index averages the past 24 hours, so it smooths out swings and is slow to show a rise this fast. (File Photo/ANI)

The official index averages the past 24 hours, so it smooths out swings and is slow to show a rise this fast. When HT scored each hour on its own, as if that hour’s air held for a full day, every hour since 8pm on Thursday came out “severe” on all 59 of today’s stations. The 10am score was 453 on the 0-500 index, against the official 391, and the official figure will move towards it if the air stays this dirty.

The new stations also hold the official figure down, because several of the 20 added since last Diwali read well below the older stations around them. On the 39 stations that reported last Diwali, the 10am figure was 407.

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How bad it is At 10am, the typical Delhi station recorded 335 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre of air, more than five times India’s limit of 60 for a day’s average. PM2.5 is fine particles small enough to lodge deep in the lungs. That level is well inside CPCB’s “severe” band for PM2.5, which begins at 250. CPCB says air in that band affects healthy people and seriously affects people who already have an illness. Forty-one of Delhi’s 59 stations, about seven in ten, were past that line.

The pollution has built up over two still nights. The typical reading more than doubled from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning, with only a partial clearing on Thursday afternoon.

To see the AQI at the station nearest to your location in Delhi-NCR, open the HT Pollution dashboard at https://hindustantimes.com/breathe