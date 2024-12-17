GRAP IV restrictions invoked in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not

The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday enforced GRAP 4 restrictions under the winter air pollution control plan, including a complete ban on construction activities, as the region's air quality worsened to the 'severe' category due to adverse weather conditions. The Stage 4 curbs were implemented just hours after GRAP Stage 3 measures were imposed in the capital. Smog seen engulfed in the late hours of the day amid increase in pollution levels at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 379 by 4 pm, crossed 400 around 10 pm due to stagnant wind conditions and the formation of an inversion layer, which limits the vertical dispersion of pollutants.

GRAP Stage 4 was implemented in Delhi for the first time this season in November following persistently high pollution levels in the city and nearby areas. Subsequently, on December 5, the Supreme Court allowed the CAQM to ease the GRAP-4 restrictions to Stage 2 after air quality levels improved in the Delhi-NCR region.

During winters, Delhi enforces restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

GRAP 4: What's allowed, what's not