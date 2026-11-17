The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing a downward trend in the daily Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 204.

Sprinklers to settle dust on Zakir Hussain Marg as pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR . (HT_PRINT)

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However, all measures under GRAP Stages I and II, along with restrictions outlined in the order dated October 30, 2026, will continue to remain in force, the CAQM said.

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