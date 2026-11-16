According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”.

Of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the city, Siri Fort recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 433 in the “severe” category. As many as 19 stations were in the “very poor” category and 37 in the “poor” category.

The official average air quality index ( AQI ), recorded at 4pm by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at 275 in the “poor” category, compared with 290 on Sunday.

For the second day in a row, Delhi residents enjoyed some respite from pollution on Monday, with the city’s air quality showing a marginal improvement over Sunday, even as several monitoring stations continued to record “very poor” and “severe” readings.

Weather Conditions and Pollution Outlook The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported shallow fog at several places in the city in the morning. The minimum temperature settled at 14.8°C, 3.8 degrees lower than a day earlier, while the maximum was 27.5°C, 1.9 degrees below Sunday’s reading.

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said stronger afternoon winds could bring some improvement, but warned that mornings and nights would continue to be severely polluted over the next few days. In a post on X, he said the real-time AQI had improved to the 200-300 range as winds picked up, but could rise to 450-700 across Delhi-NCR between midnight and morning.

Explaining the haze, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private forecaster Skymet Weather Services, said high humidity and lower pollution levels in the early hours meant the conditions could be described as fog. After 9.30am, however, humidity fell below 75% while visibility remained below 1,000 metres, indicating smog. Visibility improved after 11.30am, but the moisture content had dropped sharply, leaving pollutants suspended in the air, he said.

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