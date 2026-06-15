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‘Grave lapse’, says Kerala CM after three VCs attend RSS chief Bhagwat’s lecture

Kerala CM VD Satheesan condemned three vice-chancellors for attending an RSS event, calling it a grave lapse and urging them to apologize.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Sunday denounced the participation of three vice-chancellors of universities at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, terming it a “grave lapse” and unbecoming of the state’s educational traditions.

‘Grave lapse’, says Kerala CM after three VCs attend RSS chief Bhagwat’s lecture

“We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. This is a grave lapse. Their action is unbecoming of Kerala’s educational tradition and the dignity of their office,” the CM said in a post on X.

The Congress chief minister underlined that the people of the state hold the post of vice-chancellor with great respect and that by attending a programme led by an RSS leader “who preaches extreme communalism”, such VCs have undermined that respect.

“Any act that promotes communalism, whoever commits it, it is unacceptable and will not be condoned. All three vice-chancellors who attended the RSS programme must apologise to the people of Kerala,” he wrote.

The BJP leader alleged that the UDF government was dependent on the support of organisations that advocated religious politics.

“It is unacceptable that a chief minister who has taken an oath to uphold the law and the Constitution is now intimidating Vice Chancellors for attending a public programme with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat,” he alleged.

“The days of treating the BJP and RSS as a way to fear-monger and mobilise votes are over. People of Kerala now know that when it comes to appeasement politics, the Congress and the CPI(M) are not two, but one,” he alleged.

Kerala University of Health Sciences V-C Mohanan Kunnummal, Mahatma Gandhi University VC-in-charge Mavoothu D and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University VC-in-charge CR Prasad had on Saturday attended a lecture addressed by Bhagwat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Bhagwat spoke at the ‘100 years of Sangh journey - New horizons’ organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations here.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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