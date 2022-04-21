Graves dug up over rumours of buried jewels in Bihar
Rumours that valuable items are buried along with former British officials and their family members in cemeteries in Bihar’s Purnia have resulted in the desecration of many such graves, with police promising an investigation into the reports.
There has been no report so far of valuable items being found in the graves, but locals say many graves located across four cemeteries have been destroyed. Out of more than 250 such graves, about 200 have been vandalised, according to locals and experts.
“More than as 200 British people including many eminent persons were buried in four cemeteries two each for Catholic and Protestant…,” researcher and professor at Purnia University Naresh Kumar Srivastava said. “Dr David Picachy, the first civil surgeon of Purnia, was among them,” Srivasatava said.
Father Jacob of Anglican Church expressed concern over the desecration of the graves. “We have lodged complaints several times to police and administration but to no avail,” he said.
Station house officer (SHO) of Khazanchi Hat police station Anil Kumar Singh, however, denied getting any complaint regarding the vandalism. “No one has ever lodged any complaint,” he said. “The police will look into the matter on priority.” He said the police had previously arrested some drug addicts from the area.
A person responsible for looking after one of the cemeteries said the reason behind the digging of the graves was the general belief that they contained jewellery made of gold, diamonds and other precious stones. Though occasional incidents of vandalism at the cemetery were reported, there has been a sudden spurt in these incidents in the last few months, the person said, asking not to be named.
More than 200 British people who were posted in the city in different capacities died there between 1770 and 1947. Purnia became a full- fledged district on February 14, 1770, soon after Gerrad Gustavus Ducarel became its first collector. Since 1770, the British people began settling there in houses called “kothis”. Zamindar Alexander Forbes after whose name Forbesganj town (now in Araria) was established in old Purnia district is one of those buried there. Forbes and his wife Diana died of malaria in 1890.
-
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam rolls out online attendance of sanitation staff
After directives from the state government that employee salary would be generated on the basis of online attendance registration, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam authorities have implemented the system for around 3000 sanitation workers in 80 city wards. PNN staff had started posting online attendance from 5 am itself, officials said. “There was some resentment among sanitation staff but now they are beginning to understand the benefits of the decision and have started following it,” he added.
-
Gang of robbers busted in Goindwal Sahib, three held
TARN TARAN Police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members during a raid at Dyalpur Thala village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Rooriwala village, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, of Tanda village and Manpreet Singh, alias Money, of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran.
-
6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector. Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said. April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
-
‘Fraud’ in registries: Jimpa directs Moga DC to submit probe report on April 21
Moga : After allegations of fraud in the registration of land in Moga, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report by April 21. According to information, a complaint was filed by a Moga resident to deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh alleging irregularities in the registration of land by the Moga tehsildar. Jimpa on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking at various offices located in the district administrative complex at Moga.
-
India may miss 2030 renewable energy targets as Punjab, Haryana, UP lag: Experts
New Delhi: India is falling behind on delivering the targets of increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are lagging on this front, climate and energy experts said on Wednesday. The webinar was held close on the heels of the release of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change's Working Group III report on Mitigation recently.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics