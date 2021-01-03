‘Great day for the country’, says AIIMS Director after 2 Covid-19 vaccines get govt nod

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:32 IST

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday gave final approval to two Covid-19 vaccines, paving the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the pandemic in the second worst-hit country. Lauding the indigenous vaccines, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria said “it is a great day for the country and a good way to start the new year.” He also said that the country would start vaccinating people in a “very short period”.

“It’s important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount and therefore the vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it’s safe, then only we come to human trials. All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved,” Guleria also said.

The DCGI gave approval for the emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Also Read | Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani

The nod marks the first vaccine approvals for India, which after the United States, has recorded the most infections of the coronavirus disease.

The DCGI granted the approval on the basis of recommendations of a Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). “After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” DCGI Dr V G Somani told the media on Sunday.

Both of the vaccines are two-dose regimen and need 2-8 degrees Celsius storing temperature which make them more cost-effective in comparison to the other vaccine being developed by the US-based pharma giant Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech.

The country is now expected to start the immunisation drive within days and targeting to inoculate 300 million people. In the first phase of vaccination drive, frontline workers including doctors and people working in the healthcare sector will get the shots first. It will be free of cost for the first six to eight months of the drive.