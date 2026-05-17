...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Sweden at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 06:11 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the third leg of his five-nation tour, on a two-day visit to Sweden scheduled for May 17 and 18.

PM Modi's plane was escorted by Gripen fighter jets before it landed in Gothernburg(Screengrab)

Before the Prime Minister's plane landed in Gothenburg on Sunday, PM Modi's plane was escorted by Gripen fighter jets as the aircraft entered the Swedish airspace.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Sweden at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. This is the third leg of PM Modi's five nation tour. The Prime Minister has already visited the United Arab Emirates and Netherlands. He is now in Sweden, and will thereafter visit Norway and Italy.

It also has an intuitive HMC with artificial intelligence (AI), which facilitates the pilot in making quick and correct decisions. The Gripen E “incorporates cutting-edge technologies, the latest systems, sensors, weapons and pods to ensure combat advantage, delivering air superiority in highly contested environments”, its manufacturer Saab said.

Given its powerful engine, it has great range and the ability to carry an impressive payload with its ten hard-points. “It also has a new AESA-radar, Infrared Search and Track System (IRST), highly advanced electronic warfare and communication systems,” Saab said.

PM Modi's Sweden agenda

PM Modi will address a European business leaders' forum alongside EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Sweden, AFP reported. India and Sweden will hold wide-ranging discussions on trade, innovation, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies during PM Modi's visit.

Modi has last visited Sweden in 2018 for the first India-Nordic Summit, with officials saying this time around there would be an opportunity to review India’s engagement with the European Union through Sweden.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Sweden's Kristersson covering the “entire gamut of bilateral relations”, with a strong focus on boosting trade and investment ties.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pm modi Sweden plane
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.