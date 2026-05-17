Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the third leg of his five-nation tour, on a two-day visit to Sweden scheduled for May 17 and 18.

PM Modi's plane was escorted by Gripen fighter jets before it landed in Gothernburg(Screengrab)

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Before the Prime Minister's plane landed in Gothenburg on Sunday, PM Modi's plane was escorted by Gripen fighter jets as the aircraft entered the Swedish airspace.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Sweden at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. This is the third leg of PM Modi's five nation tour. The Prime Minister has already visited the United Arab Emirates and Netherlands. He is now in Sweden, and will thereafter visit Norway and Italy.

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{{^usCountry}} In the UAE too, shortly before his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the BJP shared a video, claiming that his aircraft was escorted by F-16 fighter jets upon entering the UAE airspace. PM Modi later thanked the UAE leaders for the gesture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the UAE too, shortly before his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the BJP shared a video, claiming that his aircraft was escorted by F-16 fighter jets upon entering the UAE airspace. PM Modi later thanked the UAE leaders for the gesture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared the clip of the fighter jets escorting PM Modi's aircraft, calling it a “reflection of the deep strategic partnership, trust, and personal warmth shared between the leadership of India and the UAE.” What are the Gripen fighter jets? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared the clip of the fighter jets escorting PM Modi's aircraft, calling it a “reflection of the deep strategic partnership, trust, and personal warmth shared between the leadership of India and the UAE.” What are the Gripen fighter jets? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gripen fighter jets, are developed to counter and defeat advanced future threats. It has an advanced electronic warfare with spherical coverage and the latest AESA technology for high survivability.. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gripen fighter jets, are developed to counter and defeat advanced future threats. It has an advanced electronic warfare with spherical coverage and the latest AESA technology for high survivability.. {{/usCountry}}

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It also has an intuitive HMC with artificial intelligence (AI), which facilitates the pilot in making quick and correct decisions. The Gripen E “incorporates cutting-edge technologies, the latest systems, sensors, weapons and pods to ensure combat advantage, delivering air superiority in highly contested environments”, its manufacturer Saab said.

Given its powerful engine, it has great range and the ability to carry an impressive payload with its ten hard-points. “It also has a new AESA-radar, Infrared Search and Track System (IRST), highly advanced electronic warfare and communication systems,” Saab said.

PM Modi's Sweden agenda

PM Modi will address a European business leaders' forum alongside EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Sweden, AFP reported. India and Sweden will hold wide-ranging discussions on trade, innovation, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies during PM Modi's visit.

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Modi has last visited Sweden in 2018 for the first India-Nordic Summit, with officials saying this time around there would be an opportunity to review India’s engagement with the European Union through Sweden.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Sweden's Kristersson covering the “entire gamut of bilateral relations”, with a strong focus on boosting trade and investment ties.

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