Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GST council explains difference in tax rates between salted and caramel popcorn

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2024 10:09 PM IST

The council stated that pre-packed, labelled, ready-to-eat snacks would be subject to a 12 percent tax, while caramelized popcorn would have an 18 percent GST.

The GST Council on Saturday decided to issue a clarification regarding the taxation levied on popcorn, stating that there would be no change in the existing rate, reported news agency PTI.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the 55th meeting of the GST Council(ANI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the 55th meeting of the GST Council(ANI)

The council stated that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks would be subject to a 12 percent tax, while caramelized popcorn would attract an 18 percent GST.

Also Read: GST council defers tax cut on insurance premiums as Nirmala Sitharaman awaits IRDAI feedback

During the 55th council meeting, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Salted, caramelised, plain popcorn is being sold as namkeen in certain states. Caramelised popcorn comes with added sugar, so the treatment rate is different from namkeen.”

They also confirmed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would issue a circular to clarify the existing taxation rules for popcorn.

Also Read: GST council GoM to meet soon on lowering taxes for insurance premiums

"Ready-to-eat popcorn," which is mixed with salt and spices and has the characteristics of namkeens, currently attracts a 5 percent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled. If it is pre-packaged and labelled, the tax rate rises to 12 percent.

Also Read: U.P.’s GST revenue grows 15%, surpassing national average

However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its classification changes to that of sugar confectionery, falling under HS code 1704 90 90, and is therefore subject to an 18 percent GST, the council stated.

The council also reduced the rate on fortified rice kernels to 5 per cent. It was decided that black pepper and raisins supplied directly by farmers would be exempt from GST.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that several key decisions had been deferred, such as the decision on whether rates on insurance premiums will be reduced.

No decision was reached on whether GST will be applicable for food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato as well.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On