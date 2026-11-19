It took Rockstar 13 years to go from GTA V to GTA VI. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed one post to show what India did in the same stretch.
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Taking to social media on Thursday, the Prime Minister turned the launch day of the year’s most anticipated game into a national scoreboard, listing how India has upgraded since the release of the fifth edition of the GTA or the Grand Theft Auto in 2013. To be sure, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was in power in 2013.
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“India is playing a whole new game,” he wrote across social media platforms, as he shared 10 slides titled “Between GTA V and VI, here’s how”.
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Modi used the slides to draw a comparison in the development works India has witnessed between the two installments.
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Modi used the slides to draw a comparison in the development works India has witnessed between the two installments.
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The slides focused on how India became the fastest growing major economy in the world, the poverty level reduced, sanitation mission was completed, the solar capacity was unlocked, the space sector for startups developed, the electrification was tightened, defence exports expanded and the naxal-affected districts were secured.
After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs, GTA VI rolled out across the globe on Thursday, gaining rapturous early reviews for the most anticipated video game release in history.
According to Reuters, the game, which could bring in billions of dollars for its developer – Take-Two Interactive studio Rockstar Games – raced to the top of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99, a mark matched by only one other title, Nintendo's 1998 classic "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time".
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The game went online as midnight struck in New Zealand, with launches worldwide following the clock through Thursday.
Deep Dive
What did Narendra Modi say about India between GTA V and GTA VI?
In an Instagram post, Modi wrote that “India is playing a whole new game” and shared 10 slides highlighting changes in India during the 13 years between the two games.
Why did Modi compare India’s progress with the gap between GTA V and GTA VI?
The 13-year wait between the games gave him a timeframe to highlight how India had changed. His post used GTA VI’s launch day to present a national comparison.
When did GTA VI launch in India, 13 years after GTA V?
GTA VI launched in India at midnight on Thursday. GTA V came out in September 2013, marking a gap of more than 13 years between the mainline titles.
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Home/India News/'India playing a whole new game': Modi invokes GTA 6 to highlight how India has transformed since the last game
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