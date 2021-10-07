Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guidelines to reopen schools from Nov 1 ready, says Kerala minister
india news

Guidelines to reopen schools from Nov 1 ready, says Kerala minister

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Kerala on Wednesday reported 12,616 fresh Covid-19 cases and 134 deaths, taking the infection caseload to 4,751,434 and fatalities to 25,811. (AP)
By Agencies, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala health minister Veena George and Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Tuesday handed over the guidelines to the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the reopening of school from November 1 in Kerala amid Covid-19.

The freshly issued guidelines stated that the schools would be reopened in hybrid mode. The current online classes would continue for children who are unable to reach school directly.

The guideline stated that in the first phase, the children in each class would be divided into batches to limit the number of children in classes. However, the guidelines stated that such batch adjustment is not mandatory in schools with less number of students.

Specially-abled children should not come to schools in the first phase, according to the guidelines.

All teaching and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated with two doses against the Covid-19, said the guidelines.

A school-level helpline should be set up, as per the guidelines. A detailed guideline on academic activities will be issued later. School-level staff council meetings, PTA meetings and various meetings at different levels including the meeting headed by district Collectors to be held in this regard.

All teachers are required to attend school on weekdays. Schools should keep a medical examination register and prepare sick rooms for children with symptoms.

