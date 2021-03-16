Home / India News / Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar
india news

Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also distanced itself from the controversial police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) .
By Faial Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Maharashtra, Mar 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde arrive at a meeting held at Y B Chavan Hall, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Under fire from the opposition BJP in the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiran, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that the state government would not shield anyone involved in the case and the guilty would be punished.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also distanced itself from the controversial police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as Pawar insisted that that the state government took action against Vaze immediately after his name appeared in the case.

Pawar’s comments came after a meeting of senior ministers from all three coalition partners — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence, ‘Varsha’ in South Mumbai.

“Since the beginning the government took a stand that the investigation should be completed and the guilty will have to face the consequences. No one is going to be shielded and there is no reason to take any such step. I want to make it clear as the deputy chief minister,” Pawar told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down

India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day

Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge

Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases

“The law and order of Maharashtra has to be the best. Whoever is found guilty will have to face action, irrespective of the party he belongs to. If there is a mistake then action will be initiated… The chief minister and all of us are of the same opinion… No interference was made in the ongoing investigation,” he added.

The change in the MVA stand is being seen as an attempt to control the damage done over the past week in the case that has dented the government’s image.

“The MVA government took action in the case without any delay and Vaze was removed as soon as his name appeared in the case. The case was also transferred to the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) immediately. NIA came in picture because of explosives found in the car… Now both the investigation agencies — NIA and ATS — are probing the case at their own level,” the deputy chief minister said.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended by Mumbai police on Monday following his arrest by the NIA in connection with the recovery of explosives from an SUV parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month.

His brother Sudharm Vazehas filed a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay high court against the arrest, claiming that Vaze was being made a “scapegoat” by “certain political powers”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP