‘Gujarat achieves 100% household tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission’

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has achieved 100% tap water connections in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, state water resources and water supply minister Rushikesh Patel announced on Twitter.

Gujarat has achieved this feat on the occasion of the Gujarati new year (October 26) and has added another milestone under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Bhupendra Patel in its development journey, Patel said on Twitter.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2019, the mission targets to make available 55 litres of water per person every day to each rural household through household tap connections by 2024.

“In Gujarat, a total of 91.73 lakh households in rural areas are provided water through tap connections under the mission. The 100% coverage of rural households is possible by laying 63,287 kilometres of distribution pipelines, 3,498 underground pumps, setting up 2,396 high tanks, 339 wells, 3,985 tube wells and 324 mini schemes and 302 solar-powered drinking water distribution systems,” said a government official.

Apart from the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state’s water supply department has taken up work for new schemes worth Rs. 15,989 crore to provide pure, regular and adequate water to the rural citizens, he said adding that this amount will also be utilized for upgradation of infrastructure under older schemes.

Gujarat has achieved the feat of 100% tap water connections two years ahead of the 2024 deadline, said Harsh Sanghavi, minister of state for home in a tweet.

Apart from Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman, and Nicobar Island have achieved 100 per cent tap water in households as part of Centre’s Jal Jeevan Scheme.