Home / India News / Gujarat: At least 12 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at Bharuch hospital
india news

Gujarat: At least 12 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at Bharuch hospital

The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, he said, adding that they were shifted to other nearby hospitals.
PTI | , Bharuch
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.(ANI/Twitter)

At least 12 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in early hours on Saturday.

Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.

"At least 12 patients undergoing treatment in the Covid ward were killed in the fire and resultant smoke," said Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

He feared that casualties may go up.

The four-storeyed designated Covid-19 hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway and is being run by a trust.

The fire broke out around 1 am in a Covid ward on its ground floor, said fire officer Shailesh Sansiya.

The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, he said, adding that they were shifted to other nearby hospitals.

The exact reason for the fire is not known yet, the officials said.

At least 12 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in early hours on Saturday.

Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.

"At least 12 patients undergoing treatment in the Covid ward were killed in the fire and resultant smoke," said Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

He feared that casualties may go up.

The four-storeyed designated Covid-19 hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway and is being run by a trust.

The fire broke out around 1 am in a Covid ward on its ground floor, said fire officer Shailesh Sansiya.

The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, he said, adding that they were shifted to other nearby hospitals.

The exact reason for the fire is not known yet, the officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP