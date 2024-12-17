Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat: Bus accident in Bhavnagar kills 6, leaves 10 injured

PTI |
Dec 17, 2024 12:24 PM IST

A bus traveling from Bhavnagar to Mahuva collided with a dumper truck near Trapaj village, resulting in six fatalities and eight to ten injuries.

Six persons were killed and nearly 10 others injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

On Tuesday morning, a private bus collided with a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, killing six people and injuring about ten more. (PTI)
On Tuesday morning, a private bus collided with a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, killing six people and injuring about ten more. (PTI)

The accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am when the bus was on way towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel said.

Also read: AAP allegedly linked to fake ED raid in Kutch, 12 held: Gujarat police

The bus hit the dumper truck from behind.

Six persons were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that eight to ten others were injured.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, he said.

Also read: Mumbai transport: BEST to add 1,300 e-buses to its fleet

The collision was so severe that the right side front portion of the bus was completely damaged, as per officials.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On