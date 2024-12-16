West Bengal: Four members of a family killed in road accident in Cooch Behar

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in a road accident in Pundibari area of West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district late on Sunday when they were returning after attending a wedding, the police said. Representational image.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Roy, a teacher, his wife Bipasha Roy Sirkar, also a teacher, and their two children aged nine and four years. They were all residents of Baneswar in Pundibari.

“The family was returning from Tufanganj in an Alto car that Sanjay Roy was driving. He possibly lost control and veered into the wrong lane and the car plunged into a pond. All four died on the spot,” Cooch Behar superintendent of police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said.

The car was found at least 12–15 feet away from the banks of the pond, the police added.