Gujarat bypolls: Congress turncoat wins Abdasa seat on BJP ticket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:21 IST

BJP’s Pradhyumansinh Jadeja on Tuesday defeated his nearest Congress rival Shantilal Senghani by a margin of 36,778 votes from Abdasa Assembly seat in Kutch district of Gujarat, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in the rest seven seats, where bypolls were held on November 3, is underway.

The ruling BJP is leading in all the seven seats.

While Jadeja secured 71,848 votes, Senghani was polled 35,070 votes. Independent candidate Hanif Padyar garnered 26,463 votes.

Jadeja had won Abdasa seat in 2017 on the Congress ticket.

He was one of the five turncoat MLAs of the Congress who had joined the BJP after resigning from their parent party earlier this year.