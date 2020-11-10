e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat bypolls: Congress turncoat wins Abdasa seat on BJP ticket

Gujarat bypolls: Congress turncoat wins Abdasa seat on BJP ticket

Pradhyumansinh Jadeja was one of the five turncoat MLAs of the Congress who had joined the BJP after resigning from their parent party earlier this year.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ahmedabad
The ruling BJP is leading in all the seven seats.
The ruling BJP is leading in all the seven seats.(Siddharaj Solanki / Hindustan Times photo for representation )
         

BJP’s Pradhyumansinh Jadeja on Tuesday defeated his nearest Congress rival Shantilal Senghani by a margin of 36,778 votes from Abdasa Assembly seat in Kutch district of Gujarat, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in the rest seven seats, where bypolls were held on November 3, is underway.

The ruling BJP is leading in all the seven seats.

Click here for LIVE updates of Gujarat bypolls

While Jadeja secured 71,848 votes, Senghani was polled 35,070 votes. Independent candidate Hanif Padyar garnered 26,463 votes.

Jadeja had won Abdasa seat in 2017 on the Congress ticket.

He was one of the five turncoat MLAs of the Congress who had joined the BJP after resigning from their parent party earlier this year.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In