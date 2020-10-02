Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Solanki recovers after 101-day long battle against Covid-19

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:45 IST

After a more than three-month-long battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Congress leader Bharat Solanki has recovered. After leaving the hospital, the 66-year-old Solanki thanked his well-wishers and doctors.

“I am very happy to tell all of you that because of the strength of your love, blessings and best wishes, I have recovered from Covid-19 and am going home today after 101 days. My heartfelt thanks to the CIMS team and all well-wishers,” Solanki tweeted in Hindi.

Solanki was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being discharged from the hospital. “Spoke to @BharatSolankee Ji and enquired about his well-being. He has shown remarkable courage during his 100-day long battle against COVID-19. I wish him good health in the times to come,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also enquired about the health of the former president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Solanki said. “Humbled and overwhelmed by the kind gesture of Rahul Gandhi Ji to call and inquire about my well being. I have assured him that I will be back in the service of people and the party at the earliest. Thank you @RahulGandhi Ji!” Solanki tweeted.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amit Chavda shared a video of Solanki leaving the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease. Solanki has set the example of victory against coronavirus in the world, Chavda wrote on Twitter in Hindi along with the video. He added that he was “praying to God that you work again in the works of public welfare.”