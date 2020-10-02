e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Solanki recovers after 101-day long battle against Covid-19

Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Solanki recovers after 101-day long battle against Covid-19

Bharat Solanki was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being discharged from the hospital on recovering from Covid-19.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Bharat Solanki has recovered from Covid-19.
Congress leader Bharat Solanki has recovered from Covid-19. (@BharatSolankee/Twitter Photo )
         

After a more than three-month-long battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Congress leader Bharat Solanki has recovered. After leaving the hospital, the 66-year-old Solanki thanked his well-wishers and doctors.

“I am very happy to tell all of you that because of the strength of your love, blessings and best wishes, I have recovered from Covid-19 and am going home today after 101 days. My heartfelt thanks to the CIMS team and all well-wishers,” Solanki tweeted in Hindi.

Solanki was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being discharged from the hospital. “Spoke to @BharatSolankee Ji and enquired about his well-being. He has shown remarkable courage during his 100-day long battle against COVID-19. I wish him good health in the times to come,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also enquired about the health of the former president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Solanki said. “Humbled and overwhelmed by the kind gesture of Rahul Gandhi Ji to call and inquire about my well being. I have assured him that I will be back in the service of people and the party at the earliest. Thank you @RahulGandhi Ji!” Solanki tweeted.

 

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amit Chavda shared a video of Solanki leaving the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease. Solanki has set the example of victory against coronavirus in the world, Chavda wrote on Twitter in Hindi along with the video. He added that he was “praying to God that you work again in the works of public welfare.”

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In