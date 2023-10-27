Gujarat HC asks YouTube to take down video of judge apologising after outburst: Report

The Gujarat high court has reportedly asked YouTube to remove all videos of a high court judge apologising to his fellow judge for his outburst against another colleague on the bench. This came two days after a video of the judge's outburst and an apology went viral on social media. Gujarat high court

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Gujarat high court sent a notice to YouTube claiming copyright violation. Shortly after the notice was sent to the social media platform, several websites removed the video saying it was “no longer available due to a copyright claim by Gujarat High Court,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the high court also pulled down the clip of the judge's outburst from its archives. However, his video of the apology is still available on its website.

On October 23, Justice Mauna Bhatt and Justice Vaishnav engaged in a heated verbal exchange over what order should be passed in the case they were hearing. During the argument, Vaishnav, in a viral video, can be heard saying: “You differ, yaar! You have differed in one, differ in the other (also)”. To this, Bhatt says, “It is not a question of differing”.

Justice Vaishnav then suggested: “Then do not murmur... Then you pass a separate order.”

Subsequently, Vaishnav abruptly left the bench, stating that the court would not be hearing any other cases.

On Wednesday, Justice Vaishnav issued an apology to his fellow judge in an open court. “Before we begin a new session, what happened on Monday, shouldn’t have happened. I was wrong. I am sorry for that. We begin a new session. It shouldn’t have happened, I don’t know, I was wrong,” he said.