Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gujarat high court fines petitioners opposing sale of shop to Muslim man in Hindu locality

Gujarat high court fines petitioners opposing sale of shop to Muslim man in Hindu locality

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The Gujarat high court has dismissed a review petition seeking recall of an order that approved sale of a shop in a predominantly Hindu locality in Vadodara to a Muslim man

The Gujarat high court also imposed 25,000 costs on around 10 petitioners, witnesses to the sale transaction, dismissing their objections that they were ‘coerced to sign the sale agreements’. (Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat high court has dismissed a review petition seeking recall of an order that approved sale of a shop in a predominantly Hindu locality in Vadodara to a Muslim man.

The court also imposed 25,000 costs on around 10 petitioners, witnesses to the sale transaction, dismissing their objections that they were “coerced to sign the sale agreements”.

In his 42-page order, dated February 9, Justice Biren Vaishnav said it is a “disturbing factor that a successful purchaser of property in a disturbed area is being hounded and thwarting his attempt to enjoy the fruits of the property which he successfully purchased.”

The judgment was recently uploaded on the court’s website.

The petitioners had sought recalling the high court’s March 9, 2020 order that came in response to a petition by a shop owner challenging the district collector’s order rejecting permission for sale on the ground that “such sale was likely to affect the balance in the majority Hindu/ minority Muslims and could develop into law-and-order problem.”

In March 2020, the high court dismissed the said objections raised by the deputy collector. It observed that what is to be seen is whether the sale was for a fair consideration and with free consent.

The issue cropped up again when the sale was to be registered by the sub-registrar. The petitioners alleged they were coerced to put their signatures on the sale documents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP