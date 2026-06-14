Gujarat man urges govt not to deport his Bangladesh-born wife, says she has adopted Hinduism

Anand: A man from Gujarat's Anand district has urged the state government not to deport his Bangladeshi-born wife, claiming that she had embraced Hinduism and that her life could be at risk if she is sent back to her native country. Police said over 600 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended across Gujarat so far. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The case has come to light amid "Operation Delta Hunt", a statewide drive launched by the Gujarat police against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The woman was detained about two weeks ago for allegedly living in India without valid documents.

According to figures released by the office of the state Director General of Police, over 600 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended across Gujarat so far this month for allegedly illegally living in the country. Nearly 60 of them were detained in Anand district.

Among those detained is a woman identified by her husband as Kajal, who allegedly entered India illegally around a decade ago and later married Anand resident Tarun Patel.

Patel, a resident of Lambhvel village, said he met Kajal, when she lived in Bangladesh, through Facebook in 2012-13, and the two gradually fell in love.

Speaking to reporters, Patel claimed that Kajal had attempted to obtain a passport in Bangladesh so that the couple could marry legally, but failed to secure one. Facing pressure from her family to marry someone else, she eventually entered India illegally and reached Anand, he said.

"We have been living together as husband and wife since then and have two children, one aged eight and another aged two," Patel said.

According to him, the couple married according to Hindu rites after Kajal came to India. He claimed she adopted Hindu customs and regularly visits temples.

Patel said the Anand Local Crime Branch recently detained his wife after authorities discovered she was living in India without valid documents. Deportation proceedings against her are now underway, he said.

Appealing to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Patel urged the authorities not to deport his wife on humanitarian grounds.

"She has adopted Hinduism and her family may not accept her back. I fear that her life will be in danger there due to radical elements. What will happen to our two children if they are separated from their mother?" he said.

Patel said his wife had entered India illegally only because she wanted to marry him and live with him.

"We are ready to comply with whatever legal process is required for getting Indian citizenship. My request is that she should not be deported and that her case should be considered sympathetically," he said.

The family claimed that Kajal is currently lodged at a women's shelter home pending further proceedings. Her husband claimed that their children have been unable to meet their mother since her detention nearly two weeks ago.

The couple's elder son, Dhyan, also appealed to authorities to release his mother. Dhyan said he cannot live without his mother and that she should be released at the earliest.

The case comes amid intensified action by the Gujarat police against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants under Operation Delta Hunt.

Anand Superintendent of Police GG Jasani was unavailable for comment.

Inspector General of Police, Ahmedabad Range, Raghavendra Vatsa, told PTI he was unaware of the specific case.

"I am not aware of this matter. I will comment only after obtaining details from the Anand SP," Vatsa said.