Gujarat ministers drop pilot cars, CM cuts convoy after PM Modi appeal

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his council of ministers have decided to limit the number of vehicles in their official convoys, drop pilot escorts, and allow bureaucrats to attend official meetings virtually, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

Gujarat ministers reduce convoy size, avoid pilot vehicles (Shutterstock)

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Cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel, announcing the decisions on Wednesday, said the chief minister had restricted his official convoy to just two vehicles, a decision he implemented during his visit to Rajula in Amreli district to inaugurate a trauma centre.

“The chief minister has decided that his official convoy will have no more than two vehicles. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi has also cancelled his scheduled visit to the United States (US) with the aim of minimising air travel,” he said.

Sanghavi was scheduled to attend the second Gujarati Convention organised by the Federation of Gujarati Associations of the USA later this month.

Patel said the entire council of ministers has collectively endorsed the directive. “All ministers will follow the chief minister’s lead on convoy size. They have decided not to use a pilot vehicle. Instead, they will use online maps to navigate to their destinations directly, without any vehicles leading or trailing behind,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Labour and employment minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the state government would discuss the possibility of adopting a work-from-home model for private companies wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Labour and employment minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the state government would discuss the possibility of adopting a work-from-home model for private companies wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday announced he would not use helicopters or air travel for trips within the state and would reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy until the situation in West Asia normalises. He directed vice-chancellors of all universities in Gujarat to observe a combustion engine-free day at least once a week and appealed to the administration to use electric vehicles and bicycles where possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday announced he would not use helicopters or air travel for trips within the state and would reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy until the situation in West Asia normalises. He directed vice-chancellors of all universities in Gujarat to observe a combustion engine-free day at least once a week and appealed to the administration to use electric vehicles and bicycles where possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PM Modi has appealed to citizens to curb foreign travel, reduce fuel consumption, defer gold purchases and revive work-from-home practices in view of the continuing crisis in West Asia, saying these measures would reduce India’s fuel consumption and help save foreign exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi has appealed to citizens to curb foreign travel, reduce fuel consumption, defer gold purchases and revive work-from-home practices in view of the continuing crisis in West Asia, saying these measures would reduce India’s fuel consumption and help save foreign exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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