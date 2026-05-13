...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gujarat ministers drop pilot cars, CM cuts convoy after PM Modi appeal

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his council of ministers have decided to limit the number of vehicles in their official convoys, drop pilot escorts

Published on: May 13, 2026 09:56 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his council of ministers have decided to limit the number of vehicles in their official convoys, drop pilot escorts, and allow bureaucrats to attend official meetings virtually, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

Gujarat ministers reduce convoy size, avoid pilot vehicles (Shutterstock)

Cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel, announcing the decisions on Wednesday, said the chief minister had restricted his official convoy to just two vehicles, a decision he implemented during his visit to Rajula in Amreli district to inaugurate a trauma centre.

“The chief minister has decided that his official convoy will have no more than two vehicles. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi has also cancelled his scheduled visit to the United States (US) with the aim of minimising air travel,” he said.

Sanghavi was scheduled to attend the second Gujarati Convention organised by the Federation of Gujarati Associations of the USA later this month.

Patel said the entire council of ministers has collectively endorsed the directive. “All ministers will follow the chief minister’s lead on convoy size. They have decided not to use a pilot vehicle. Instead, they will use online maps to navigate to their destinations directly, without any vehicles leading or trailing behind,” he said.

 
fuel consumption bhupendra patel
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Gujarat ministers drop pilot cars, CM cuts convoy after PM Modi appeal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.