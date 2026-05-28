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'Gujarat model has blown out': Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over UP power crisis

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the ruling Party for electricity shortages and summer power cuts.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 02:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the power situation in the state, alleging that the much-touted "Gujarat model" had failed.

Akhilesh Yadav has slammed BJP, says Gujarat model failed in Uttar Pradesh.(Hindustan Times)

In a post on X, Yadav said, "In UP, the transformer of the 'Gujarat model' has blown out. Sparks are flying from forcibly connected wires. Electricity metres are running even without power supply and the public is running after BJP leaders."

Yadav also shared a news report on "failure" of UP energy minister AK Sharma, a former Gujarat cadre IAS officer, in managing the power situation in the state.

 
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