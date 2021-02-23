Gujarat municipal election results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 9 am
Counting of votes for elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on Tuesday. These are the second set of elections to have taken place during the ongoing farmers’ agitation after last week’s Punjab local body elections. In the northern state, the ruling Congress registered a comprehensive win while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has government at the Centre, was swept aside. The result of the Gujarat municipal corporation elections, therefore, is very important for the BJP, which is the western state’s ruling party as well.
Voting for 144 wards across six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — took place on February 21. Among the voters were names like Union home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala. Polling took place from 7am-6pm. Total 2,276 candidates were in the fray across the six municipal corporations. In a release, the state election commission said that the voter turnout was 46.1%, up from 45.81% in 2015. The BJP fielded the highest number of candidates at 577, followed by the Congress at 566. Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, fielded 444 candidates. Other parties to field candidates were the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 23 Feb 2021 08:41 AM
Preparations underway for counting
-
Tue, 23 Feb 2021 08:34 AM
Election staff arrive at a counting booth in Vadodara
Security around counting booths has been tightened. Over 4,800 security personnel and 227 health personnel have been posted at counting centres.
-
Tue, 23 Feb 2021 08:25 AM
With 42.51%, Ahmedabad saw lowest turnout
Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.
-
Tue, 23 Feb 2021 08:22 AM
46.08 per cent voter turnout recorded
The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.