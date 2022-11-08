Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP to launch huge feedback campaign for vision document

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a campaign called Agrasar Gujarat covering all 182 assembly constituencies for feedback from over 10 million people on what they think should be done to further develop the state, which goes to the polls in two phases next month. It will issue its vision document for the state after the campaign concludes by November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP will also depute central ministers ahead of the December 1 and 5 polls to interact with voters across the state and seek their views on new policies and suggestions to address existing challenges, said a party functionary.

“Senior leaders including members of the state unit will travel to all constituencies, make door-to-door stopovers to interact with people...organise specific meetings for different groups such as professionals, artists, farmers, women, and the youth,” the functionary said.

Voters will be able to give suggestions through missed calls to the number 7878182182, on the party’s website, and through suggestion boxes that will be put up across all the constituencies.

“The party will connect with the beneficiaries of the state and central schemes including those who have been working and living in the state but are from other states,” the functionary said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A schedule was being drawn up for Union ministers to travel to the state and interact with voters. Union minister Piyush Goyal will interact with working professionals in Surat, and his colleague Mahender Nath Pandey will meet street vendors and industrial workers.

Tejasvi Surya, who heads BJP’s youth wing, will interact with first-time voters. “Senior ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, and Vijay Rupala will also be travelling to various parts of the state as part of the outreach,” the functionary said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON