Gujarat: Morbi bridge may have lacked civic body’s clearance

The suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city that collapsed on Sunday, leading to the death of at least 70 people, was probably not issued a fitness certificate before it reopened for public after undergoing several months of renovation, an official in Morbi municipality said.

The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city was reopened on October 26, on Gujarati new year, after being shut for nearly six months. Private contractor Oreva was entrusted with the repair work.

The bridge was crammed with people when it caved in around 6.40pm on Sunday.

“The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened on Gujarati new year celebrated on October 26,” Morbi chief security officer Sandeep Singh Jhala told reporters. “We have no idea whether the fitness certificate was issued to the company for opening the bridge or not,” he added. Jhala also said authorities have no information on the kind of material which were used by the company for renovation works.

Oreva is one of the largest manufacturers of lighting products in India, with a massive in-house manufacturing facility to produce a huge variety of LED lighting products, according to the company’s website.

Managing director of Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, did not respond to HT’s calls for a comment on the matter.

Additional chief secretary (home) Raj Kumar said the government will inquire into all aspects of the accident, including alleged security lapses. “A high-level committee has been formed and action will be taken against the guilty,” he said.