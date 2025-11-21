Anand , After the death of his father, Kiranbhai Jadav found himself shouldering his family’s responsibilities. But with an 80 per cent physical disability, his transition to the new role seemed daunting. Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Until Jadav, a resident of Gujarat’s Anand, met Collector Praveen Singh Chaudhary. The collector offered him an opportunity to work at the District Support Centre.

Now, Jadav starts his workday at the District Support Centre.

“I got the job on my first attempt. My life has now become much smoother and more stable,” said Jadav, adding that he has now become financially independent and self-reliant with the government’s help.

Officials said the government provides financial, educational, and rehabilitation support to persons with disabilities through national programmes and state initiatives, including Gujarat’s loan and support schemes for 'divyang' persons.

Benefits range from monthly pensions and scholarships to assistance for self-employment and assistive equipment, based on criteria like disability percentage, age, and income, they said.

Jadav’s work involves guiding citizens through procedures and documentations for which he was appreciated as well. “The official there guided me very well. Now I clearly understand which forms to fill and how to proceed,” said Anand resident Marina Parmar after visiting the District Support Centre.

Collector Chaudhary emphasised the need for breaking stereotypes.

“Changing attitudes is very important. Certain tasks may have physical requirements, but our Constitution provides equal opportunities for all work. Therefore, persons with disabilities can perform any job,” the official said.

Jadav said he also benefits from Gujarat’s welfare schemes for persons with disabilities, including the Divyang Pension Scheme under which a person with over 80 per cent disability is eligible for a monthly pension of ₹1,000 until the age of 79.

He has also benefited from the ‘Divyang Lagna Sahay’ programme and the bus pass scheme offering free travel on buses operated by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.