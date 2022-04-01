Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gulbarg Society massacre: Juvenile found guilty of rioting 20 years later
india news

Gulbarg Society massacre: Juvenile found guilty of rioting 20 years later

He has been fined ₹15,000 for being part of the mob that attacked the housing society and will also carry out community service at a hospital for three months
Sixty-nine people, including former Congress lawmaker Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the massacre. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: A 35-year-old man, who was 15 at the time of the Gulbarg Housing Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been found guilty of rioting 20 years later. Sixty-nine people, including former Congress Member of Parliament Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the massacre.

Juvenile Justice Board’s principal magistrate D A Jhadav fined the man 15,000 on Thursday after finding him guilty of being part of the mob that attacked the housing society. The man will carry out community service at a hospital for three months under the watch of probation officers.

The man was 21 when the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into the massacre in 2008. Three other juveniles at the time of the massacre were acquitted in the case for the want of evidence.

The 35-year-old worked at a bakery and joined the mob that attacked the residents of the housing Society, set fire to 17 residential units, a religious place, and looted the residents. His role was established during the cross-examination.

RELATED STORIES

Thirty-nine people were first arrested for their role in the massacre. The SIT made 25 more arrests. In June 2016, a special court found 24 people guilty of the massacre. Eleven were convicted of murder and 13 of rioting while 36 accused were acquitted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP