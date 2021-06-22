Gupkar alliance to attend PM Modi’s all-party meeting on Thursday

The constituents of an alliance formed in Jammu & Kashmir last year for the restoration of the region’s special status on Tuesday confirmed their participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting on the erstwhile state on Thursday.

“All those invited will be attending the meet in New Delhi,” said National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah after a meeting the alliance held in Srinagar to formulate a strategy.

Abdullah chaired the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)’s meeting at his residence. NC and Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party, which is another constituent of PAGD, earlier held the meetings of their parties and authorised their chiefs to take the final call over the issue.

Abdullah said the stand of the alliance is clear and all people were aware of their stand. He added they will put their points of view before Modi at the meeting in Delhi. “We will talk about everything as there isn’t a fixed agenda for the all-party meeting,” Abdullah said, who has been holding consultations with senior leaders of his party.

Mufti said that they were always ready for dialogue. “After the consensus in the alliance, it was decided everybody invited for the meeting will go for the meeting.”

Mufti said that for a conducive atmosphere, the government should have released all the political prisoners. “Many prisoners are ill in jails. So, the political prisoners should be released and those who are lodged in jails outside Kashmir should be shifted back.”

Fourteen leaders have been invited for Modi’s meeting, the first such engagement with the Centre since Jammu & Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019. The erstwhile state was also split into two Union territories.