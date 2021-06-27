Gupteshwar Pandey who handled Sushant Singh Rajput death case says he will only serve God now

Bihar's former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who was in the thick of Bihar versus Maharashtra government tussle in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020 is now a religious preacher. His only interest now lies in God and this transformation is not sudden, as he has told news agency ANI.

Months after Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, his father registered an FIR in Patna. Gupteshwar Pandey, who was a well-known IPS officer of Bihar, then came to the national limelight as he sent a Bihar Police team to Mumbai for a parallel investigation. This was followed by his regular diatribe against Mumbai Police regarding the investigation. He was also criticised when he said actor Rhea Chakraborty has no 'aukat' to comment on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In September, Pandey took voluntary retirement from his service and joined the JD(U). Bihar went to elections in October, but without Pandey getting a ticket from his hometown Buxar as the seat went with the BJP. In between all these, Gupteshwar Pandey became viral because of a video made featuring him as'Robinhood Bihar Ke'. This was not his first attempt in politics. In 2009, he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket for which he took retirement from his service but finally was not granted one.

Now it's all water under the bridge as the 'Robinhood' of Bihar has become a katha vachak, reading sermons from Bhagwad Gita. As he said, the transformation is not sudden and he used to do the same when he was in the service, but not in the public because of his service code of conduct. Recently, he addressed quite a few religious sessions for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust, which brought his new avatar to the public.

"There comes a point when you want to know the purpose of life, and in knowing God. I am no exception. We think that material achievements will make us happy, but the real happiness lies in God. I only want to serve God now," he said.