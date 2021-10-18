Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others get life imprisonment in 2002 murder case
india news

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others get life imprisonment in 2002 murder case

The CBI court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others on October 8 for murdering a former manager in 2002.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail, serving a 20-year jail term for also raping two disciples. (File photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi

A special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and four others, in a 2002 murder case.

The court also slapped a fine of 31 lakh on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and 50,000 on each remaining accused. The other four accused include Jasbir Singh, a follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh; Krishan Lal, a manager of Dera Sacha Sauda; Sabdil, the gunman of Dera chief; and Avtar Singh, an important functionary of the sect.

“All five convicts including Ram Rahim have been awarded life sentence,” CBI special public prosecutor, HPS Verma told Hindustan Times.

Already serving prison terms for rape and another murder, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on October 8 convicted for conspiring the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

“We are satisfied (with the punishment). It has been a long battle for my family. We have lived in fear all these years but has fought to get justice,” Jagseer Singh, son of Ranjit Singh, said outside the court while reacting to the sentencing.

While the Dera chief appeared through video conferencing from Rohtak's Sunaria jail, where he is lodged, the four others were present in the court at the time of sentencing. 

RELATED STORIES

Tight security arrangements were made at the Panchkula district court complex for the hearing. The authorities imposed prohibitory orders against the assembly of five or more people in the entire district anticipating violence by the followers of the convicted godman. As many as 36 people were killed in Panchkula in August 2017 after a local court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case.

The self-styled godman was produced before a special CBI court in Panchkula on October 12, but the court reserved its order on the quantum of sentence and decided to hear the case on Monday. 

A former follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Ranjit Singh was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native village in Kurukshetra's Khanpur Kolian.

ALSO READ | 6 years since Bargari sacrilege, SIT probe revolves around local Dera followers, Ram Rahim yet to be grilled

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials in their chargesheet said Ranjit Singh was murdered as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh suspected that he was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter highlighting the sexual exploitation of female disciples on the Dera premises.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is already serving a 20-year jail term for raping two followers and has been sentenced to life for the murder of a journalist in 2002.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, at least three cases were lodged against Gurmeet Ram Rahim between 2002 and 2003. While the first case pertains to the sexual exploitation of women disciples, the second involved murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The third, the latest in which Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted last week, is related to the murder of his disciple Ranjit Singh.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dera sacha sauda gurmeet ram rahim singh central bureau of investigation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Flood-hit Kerala braces for more rain

Prasar Bharati policy to auction archival content courts controversy

India, Israel agree on mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates

News updates from HT: Three killed in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne after heavy rain
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP