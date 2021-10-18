Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing today in murder case, CBI seeks maximum punishment
india news

Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing today in murder case, CBI seeks maximum punishment

The police in Haryana have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. The measure has been put in place to avoid the repeat of 2017 violence when Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in rape cases. He has also been convicted in murder case of his former manager Ranjit Singh.
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year term for raping two followers.(HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 05:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A special CBI court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in a murder case. They were convicted on October 8 for the murder of Ram Rahim's former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

Ahead of the sentencing, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code for Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Haryana's Panchkula district.

The security measure has been taken in view of August 2017 violence when 36 people were killed following Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case.

While the CBI sought death sentence for the Dera chief at last hearing, Ram Rahim pleaded for mercy via video conference from Rohtak jail, where he is serving a 20-year term for raping two followers.

Ram Rahim highlighted social works done by the sect like blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, tree plantation drives and assistance at various places during natural calamities. He also cited his health problems, including blood pressure, eye and kidney ailments while pleading for mercy.

RELATED STORIES

The CBI, meanwhile, opposed Dera chief's plea saying the victim treated him as God and the accused committed offences against him. The agency also said he had criminal antecedents and committed offence in a cold-blooded manner without provocation. It has demanded the "maximum punishment" under the IPC Section 302.

Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002.

He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the Dera head.

According to the CBI charge sheet, the Dera chief believed that Ranjit Singh was behind the circulation of the anonymous letter and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

The other convicted in the murder case of Ranjit Singh are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurmeet ram rahim dera sacha sauda cbi court convict
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ahead of 2023 assembly polls, Tripura’s indigenous parties join hands on statehood demand

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Investigators reviewing 147 videos for possible clues

Nitish Kumar worried over killings of non-locals in Kashmir, talks to LG Manoj Sinha

India’s active Covid cases fall below 200k for the first time in seven months
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP