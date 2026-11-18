Gurugram cyber police have arrested two accused in an alleged fraud case involving a breach of a private payments service provider's cloud servers, resulting in a loss of more than ₹25 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Gurugram cyber police have arrested two men from Ludhiana in an alleged ₹25.67 crore fraud involving unauthorised access to the server of PayU Payments Private Limited. (Representational image)

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The accused allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals, who were arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana, they said.

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According to the police, on November 9, PayU Payments Private Limited lodged a complaint that cybercriminals had gained unauthorised access to the company's server and executed commands to register new beneficiary accounts.

The cybercriminals siphoned off around ₹25.67 crore to these accounts without the company's knowledge or authorisation, resulting in fraud, they said.

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station and arrested two accused from Punjab's Ludhiana on November 15.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused were identified as Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, Punjab, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were identified as Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, Punjab, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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"During the police investigation, it was revealed that out of the amount defrauded in the case, ₹6.20 lakh had been transferred to the bank account of Atar Singh," a senior police officer said.

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Atar Singh provided this bank account to Lovepreet Singh in exchange for a two per cent commission. Subsequently, Lovepreet Singh sold the same bank account to another person for a two per cent commission, a senior police officer said.

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Police are questioning the accused after taking them into remand, the officer said.