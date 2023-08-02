Gurugram violence: Delhi on alert as violence spread to NCR from Nuh | 10 points

Fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night put Delhi on an alert as the two-day violence in the neighbouring Haryana which started from Nuh and then spread to Gurugram killed five. The Gurugram Police urged people to not pay heed to rumours and dial 112 in case of any help and said there has been no major incident but 'incidents of arson and skirmishes'.

Incidents of violence were reported at Gurugram Sector 70 on Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How violence spread from Nuh to Gurugram

1. A communal clash broke out on Monday evening in Haryana's Nuh after a Hindu procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Dinesh Bharti, who heads right-wing Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, has been booked for allegedly posting the video on social media a video inciting communal violence. Monu Manesar did not attend the rally.

3. Stones were pelted and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday. The violence spread to Sohna as well on Monday.

4. Section 144 was imposed in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad.

5. Gurugram schools and colleges were closed on Tuesday. Except for those in Sohna, educational institutes are likely to open in Wednesday.

6. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the violence was a well-thought out conspiracy perpetrated by the anti-social elements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. List of violence-hit areas in Gurugram: Badshahpur which is on the Gurugram-Sohna road, Pataudi Chowk, Sector 67, Sector 70, Sector 57.

8. In Gurugram's Sector 57, the Anjuman Masjid came under attack past Monday midnight where the mob opened fire without sparing the policemen as well.

9. On Tuesday afternoon, people shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans set fire to a roadside eatery in Gurugram’s Badshahpur. Some shops in the market nearby were also vandalised, police said.

10. The Nuh-Sohna-Gurugram violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mobs attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.