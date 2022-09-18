Gyanvapi case: Mosque committee seeks 8 weeks to prepare for hearing

The management committee of Gyanvapi mosque has filed an application in Varanasi district court, seeking eight weeks’ time to prepare for the next hearing in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case, lawyers familiar with the development said.

Last week, the Varanasi district court had fixed September 22 as the next date for hearing in the case. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) — which controls the 17th century Gyanvapi mosque — on Saturday filed an application, saying it needed time to prepare before the next hearing.

The district court on September 12 ruled that it will continue to hear a petition by five Hindu women seeking daily worship of Hindu deities, whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi complex, saying the petition was not barred under any existing laws. Besides, district judge AK Vishvesha on September 12 also dismissed the petition by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) — which controls the 17th century Gyanvapi mosque — that argued the Hindu women’s plea violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, and two other laws.

“We need time for preparation. Hence, we have moved an application seeking eight weeks’ time for the next hearing,” said Mohammed Tauhid Khan, counsel for the Anjuman committee.

The court would take up the application on September 22 itself, Khan said.

After the district court’s order, the mosque committee had said it will challenge the order in Allahabad high court. On September 14, the lawyers representing the Hindu plaintiffs in the case had filed a caveat in the high court.

Senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who represents one of the Hindu plaintiffs, said the caveat would ensure that the other party — Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee — cannot be heard without informing the Hindu plaintiffs. The caveat was filed after AIMC made it clear that it would challenge the Varanasi district court’s verdict in the high court.

