Home / India News / Gyanvapi hearing: Survey report including video chip submitted, Supreme Court adjourns case to Friday
india news

Gyanvapi hearing: Survey report including video chip submitted, Supreme Court adjourns case to Friday

The report of the Gyanvapi Masjid survey was submitted to a Varanasi court in a sealed cover on Thursday. A video chip was also included in the file. The Supreme Court asked the Varanasi court to not pass any order today. 
All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to extend legal assistance to the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case.
Published on May 19, 2022 10:44 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the Gyanvapi mosque hearing till Friday 3pm after recording the undertaking by the Hindu side's lawyer. The top court also asked the Varanasi court to desist from taking up the matter today. Before Supreme Court's hearing on Thursday, the survey report consisting of 10 to 15 pages was submitted to the Varanasi court.  Advocate Vishal Singh, the Court-appointed special assistant commissioner, said a video chip has also been submitted to the Varanasi court. 

Here are the top updates on the Gyanvapi case:

Supreme Court hearing

The lawyers for the Hindu side sought adjournment for the day on account of medical condition of leading counsel Hari Shankar Jain which the mosque managing committee opposed. After the mosque managing committee sought a stay on the civil court proceedings today, the lawyer appearing for the Hindu side recorded his undertaking that the matter won't be pressed before the Varanasi court today. After the mosque managing committee seeks a stay on the civil court proceedings today, The lawyer appearing for the Hindu side records his undertaking that the matter won't be pressed before the Varanasi court today.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha was considering a petition filed by the Masjid Committee challenging the survey order. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered that the spot where the Shivlinga has been claimed to be found should be protected without stopping Muslim devotees to offer their prayers.

Varanasi court hearing

The Varanasi court was also scheduled to hear the Gyanvapi mosque row but the hearing will not take place as the court has been desisted by the top court to take up the case today. In the first half, the report was submitted to the court. This report is based on the survey conducted on the mosque premises on May 14, 15,16.

Ajay Mishra, the former court-appointed commissioner, had filed a report based on the survey he did alone on May 6 and 7.

 

 

 

Topics
gyanvapi mosque supreme court
