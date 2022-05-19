Home / India News / Gyanvapi: Mahua Moitra under social media fire for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre meme
Gyanvapi: Mahua Moitra under social media fire for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre meme

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Hope Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is not next on the digging list.”
Social media users accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of hurting religious sentiments.&nbsp;
Published on May 19, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday posted the photo of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and took a swipe at the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The Trinamool leader came under fire after the tweet; a similar WhatsApp forward was doing the rounds. Mahua Moitra was, however, not the first one from her party to bring the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's structure to the ongoing narrative. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar earlier tweeted, "Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will soon be declared by bhakts to be a massive Shiv Linga!'

 

Mahua Moitra, who is quite active on Twitter, is a vociferous critic of the BJP. Early on Wednesday, she tweeted an illustration mocking India's economy hinting that while India's economy is in a deteriorating state, the government is only digging.

However, the comparison between the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and a Shivlinga brought the Trinamool MP under the fire of the social media users who accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Many social media users pointed out that not only BARC but all atomic nuclear look like Shivlingas as the shape can hold massive energy.

 

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha will hear a petition challenging the survey of Gyanvapi mosque ordered by a Varanasi court. On Tuesday, the matter came for hearing and the Supreme Court asked the local administration to seal the place where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey but also said Muslims should not be stopped from offering namaz in the mosque.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out