Gyanvapi: Mahua Moitra under social media fire for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre meme

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday posted the photo of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and took a swipe at the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The Trinamool leader came under fire after the tweet; a similar WhatsApp forward was doing the rounds. Mahua Moitra was, however, not the first one from her party to bring the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's structure to the ongoing narrative. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar earlier tweeted, "Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will soon be declared by bhakts to be a massive Shiv Linga!'

Hope Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is not next on the digging list…. pic.twitter.com/VZNxLPG8R3 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 18, 2022

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will soon be declared by bhakts to be a massive Shiv Linga! pic.twitter.com/IRKSE0dEV7 — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) May 17, 2022

Mahua Moitra, who is quite active on Twitter, is a vociferous critic of the BJP. Early on Wednesday, she tweeted an illustration mocking India's economy hinting that while India's economy is in a deteriorating state, the government is only digging.

However, the comparison between the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and a Shivlinga brought the Trinamool MP under the fire of the social media users who accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Many social media users pointed out that not only BARC but all atomic nuclear look like Shivlingas as the shape can hold massive energy.

You found this WA post intelligent to reproduce as a tweet, shows your low iq and eagerness to mock Hindus.

So much hatred is bad for your health and also your survival in politics. — Padmaja 🇮🇳 (@prettypadmaja) May 18, 2022

The atomic power in BARC does symbolise the power of Mahadev



So you can mock our faith but we won’t lose our AASTHA



We have been mocked & shocked by waves & waves of invaders trying to destroy the soul of our civilisation, but we didn’t LOSE HOPE



We survived & thrived 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/2Jorht3Ga3 — PallaviCT (@pallavict) May 18, 2022

There is a competition to mock Hindu Astha by Sanvidhan Papi (SP) ecosystem for votebank



Now Akhilesh, after Gehlot & Mahua Moitra, joins in to mock Hindu Astha



After “Ram Bhakto par goli” now SP questions Hindu beliefs



Islamist Toolkit has been unleashed to mock Hindus! pic.twitter.com/Axv64NQL1q — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 19, 2022

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha will hear a petition challenging the survey of Gyanvapi mosque ordered by a Varanasi court. On Tuesday, the matter came for hearing and the Supreme Court asked the local administration to seal the place where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey but also said Muslims should not be stopped from offering namaz in the mosque.

