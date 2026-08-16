‘Had dinner with us, showed no stress’: Ex-TMC MLA Asish Banerjee’s brother recalls his final hours

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Asish Banerjee had dinner with his family and showed no signs of stress, his younger brother said after he allegedly died by suicide on Sunday morning. Asish was found dead inside the TMC office in Rampurhat in Bengal's Birbhum district.

Asish's brother Prasanta said that he used to sit at the party office for some time every morning after his morning walk and followed the routine today as well. (Facebook)

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His younger brother Prasanta Banerjee was among those who discovered his dead body and alerted the police.

"He used to sit at the party office for some time every morning after his morning walk. He followed the routine today as well," Prasanta said.

‘Had dinner with family’

Deep Dive What did Asish Banerjee's suicide note reveal about his involvement in corruption? In his purported suicide note, Asish Banerjee claimed he was never involved in corruption and expressed that people were attempting to tarnish his image, specifically denying involvement in tender processes at the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority. What were the circumstances leading to Asish Banerjee's death? Asish Banerjee was found dead at the TMC party office in Birbhum after having dinner with his family the previous night, showing no signs of stress. A purported suicide note was discovered, stating he felt entering politics was a mistake. How have family and political figures reacted to Asish Banerjee's death? His family expressed disbelief over his suicide, stating his behavior was normal before his death. Political figures like TMC leaders have alleged that he was a victim of a smear campaign, and there are calls for a neutral investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Prasanta said that Asish had dinner with family members on Saturday night and showed no sign of stress. “There was nothing abnormal in his behaviour. We cannot believe that he died by suicide,” Prasanta said.

Asish, a five-time MLA and a close associate of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, was found dead on Sunday morning and a purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

Also read: Who was Ashis Banerjee, 5-time TMC MLA found hanging at party office in Birbhum?

What police said

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{{^usCountry}} Birbhum superintendent of police Vidit Raj Bhundesh said, “When police reached the TMC party office they found both doors to the room locked from inside. They broke a door and entered the room." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Birbhum superintendent of police Vidit Raj Bhundesh said, “When police reached the TMC party office they found both doors to the room locked from inside. They broke a door and entered the room." {{/usCountry}}

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While the matter is under investigation, police said Asish apparently died by suicide. "The note, apparently written by Banerjee on his letterhead, says he was never involved in any corruption and that efforts were being made to tarnish his image. The note said he was not involved in the tender process at TRDA,” an official told HT.

Suicide note found

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In the purported note, Banerjee is learnt to have said that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over entering politics. The note has gone viral on social media. However, HT could not independently verify the veracity of the note.

According to the purported one-page note, Banerjee claimed that he had never been involved in corruption and had never taken money in exchange for any work. He also wrote that although he could not always accept "wrongdoings" within the party, he had been unable to protest against them.

The note also reportedly contained a reference to the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA), with Banerjee claiming that he had no role in its tender-related decisions, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates. He alleged that attempts had been made to "malign" and humiliate him, and said he felt that entering politics had been a mistake.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party, which swept the Bengal assembly polls in May, recently alleged that financial corruption had been detected at the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) and Banerjee was involved in it.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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