Hadiya’s father joins BJP, pledges support for Sabarimala stir

The father of Hadiya, a 26-year-old Kerala woman who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man against her parents’ wishes, has joined the BJP and pledged his support for the party’s ongoing stir against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala temple.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s general secretary B Gopalakrishnan gave KM Ashokan, an ex-serviceman, the membership of the party on Monday.

Ashokan said while speaking to the media that the BJP was the only political outfit which is safeguarding the belief of Hindus. Facing threat from some fundamentalist outfits, he still is under police protection.

“I was a Communist Party follower since my childhood. But of late the party is playing dirty vote-bank politics eyeing minority votes. I failed to understand if somebody talks about Hindus he turns communal in no time,” he said adding he will actively participate in the ongoing stir in Sabarimala.

“Like many Hindus of Kerala, I am also torn between my belief and law. I personally believe customs and traditions should not come under the preview of courts. Let religious scholars and other decide on such issues,” he said.

The case of Hadiya, earlier known as Akila Ashokan, had grabbed nationwide attention after the homoeopathy doctor converted to Islam and took a Muslim name and married a Muslim man Shefin Jahan from Kollam in south Kerala.

Disapproving the marriage the father approached the Kerala High Court claiming his daughter was indoctrinated and forcibly converted. The high court annulled their marriage and sent Hadiya to her father’s custody. But later the Supreme Court struck down the high court’s verdict and allowed her to go with her husband.

Ashokan had opposed his daughter’s relationship with Shefin Jahan saying he was an active member of the Popular Front of India, an extremist outfit, and involved in many cases.

Referring to the missing 21 from north Kerala two years ago, most of them were converts, he said he was not against any religion or conversion but he opposed a vicious campaign that pushed innocent girls to volatile areas.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 09:45 IST