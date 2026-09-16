HAL to deliver LCA trainers, Dhruv NG choppers on Sept 18

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will hand over two light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) trainers to the Indian Air Force on September 18, marking the completion of a contract signed in 2010, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The state-run plane maker will also deliver four Dhruv NG helicopters to Pawan Hans the same day, as it sharpens its focus on the civil aviation business, the people said. The helicopter service provider ordered 10 such multi-role helicopters in January.

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The trainers and helicopters will be delivered in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

IAF ordered 40 LCA Mk-1s in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations—the first variants of the LCA. The IOC contract for 20 aircraft was signed in 2006 for completion by 2011 and the FOC contract for another 20 aircraft was inked in 2010 for completion by 2016. The initial LCA orders comprised 32 single-seater jets and eight twin-seat trainers. The fighters and six trainers are already in service, split between two LCA squadrons.

The last two FOC trainers that will be delivered to the IAF feature enhanced radar performance, improved autopilot handling, upgraded fuel systems and avionics software, along with software defined radio (SDR) for secure communications, the people said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also, IAF has placed two separate orders for a total of 180 LCA Mk-1As with a combined value of ₹1.1 lakh crore to shore up its fighter fleet. The first contract for 83 jets was inked in February 2021, followed by a second one for 97 fighters in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, IAF has placed two separate orders for a total of 180 LCA Mk-1As with a combined value of ₹1.1 lakh crore to shore up its fighter fleet. The first contract for 83 jets was inked in February 2021, followed by a second one for 97 fighters in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The remaining six twin-engine Dhruv NG helicopters are expected to be delivered in the current financial year. The development comes as HAL targets deriving 25% of its turnover from non-military business over the next decade; the figure currently stands at 5%. The Dhruv NG builds on the advanced light helicopter (ALH) programme, with earlier technical glitches and safety concerns now addressed. To be sure, ALH Dhruv’s earlier variants are operated by the three services and the coast guard.

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HAL’s internal estimates suggest that India will require around 400 helicopters in the Dhruv NG category in the coming years. The helicopter features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It also incorporates crashworthy seats and self-sealing fuel tanks for enhanced safety.

HAL is also set to deliver the first batch of delayed HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the IAF, bolstering the air force’s capacity to meet its growing pilot training requirement. The IAF ordered 70 basic trainers for ₹6,838 crore three years ago to train its rookie pilots.