State-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will begin delivering in April 2027 the new Sukhoi-30s ordered by the defence ministry for the Indian Air Force and fulfil the contract it was recently awarded for 12 fighter aircraft two years thereafter, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. HAL to start delivery of new Sukhoi-30s to IAF in April 2027

On December 12, the defence ministry inked a ₹13,500-crore contract with HAL for the 12 fighters along with associated equipment for the IAF, in a push for country’s self-reliance drive.

HAL is reactivating its Su-30 production line in Nashik to execute the contract, said one of the persons cited above. The aircraft manufacturing division at Nashik, set up in 1964, has licence produced MiG variants as well as Su-30s.

“The preparatory work is starting now. Most of the structural parts and components will be manufactured and supplied by local vendors. Some material will be imported from Russia. The engines are being manufactured in Koraput. The first aircraft will roll out in April 2027 and the last one in March 2029,” said another person.

The IAF operates a fleet of 260 Su-30s, and the 12 additional fighters have been contracted to make up for planes lost in accidents. The Su-30 aircraft to be built at Nashik will have an indigenous content of 62.6%.

The IAF’s first 50 Sukhois came from Russia, while the remaining were built under licence by HAL.

In September, the defence ministry signed a ₹26,000-crore contract with HAL for 240 aero-engines for the IAF’s Su-30 fighters. HAL will supply 30 AL-31FP engines every year from its Koraput facility in Odisha, with the delivery being completed in eight years.

The engines will be built in Koraput from raw material stage with transfer of technology from Russia, and only some spares, forgings and castings are expected to be imported. By the time the deliveries are completed, the engines will have an indigenous content of up to 63%.

The IAF’s Su-30s will also be upgraded by HAL at a cost of around ₹65,000 crore, as previously reported by HT. It will involve equipping the fighters with the indigenous Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare suites, weapon control systems, avionics and new weapons.

Armenia, which has fought two wars with Azerbaijan since the collapse of the Soviet Union, is also seeking India’s help to upgrade its small fleet of Russia-built Su-30SM fighter aircraft. The Su-30 upgrade that Armenia is eyeing with HAL’s help involves avionics, electronic warfare suites and weapons.