Hanuman Chalisa controversy escalates in Varanasi, police step up security

The Hanuman Chalisa controversy has escalated in Varanasi. A dispute arose when members of a particular community objected to the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple. Following this, Hindu organisations staged a protest and recited Hanuman Chalisa on the roadside. Police personnel stand guard amid heavy security deployment after a temple priest was allegedly threatened for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a loudspeaker at Madanpura area, in Varanasi(PTI)

The dispute started when members of a particular community objected to the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at a Hanuman temple in Varanasi's Madanpur area.

The priest alleged that members of the community threatened him, leading to protests by Hindu organisations.

According to police officials, the situation began escalating after a video surfaced online on Thursday, prompting swift action from the police.

"Taking cognisance of the video that was circulating on the internet yesterday, the police immediately took action and registered a case against those who appeared guilty through the video, and further action is being taken," said Shubham Singh, ACP Dashashwamedh, Varanasi.

Singh further stated that the police have intensified security arrangements near the temple. "Foot patrols are being conducted near the temple... Security is being ensured in every possible way," he said to ANI.

The police registered a case against the accused and arrested them. Acting swiftly, the Dashashwamedh police registered a case based on the priest's complaint and arrested both accused. The FIR includes charges related to hurting religious sentiments, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult under relevant sections of the IPC.

Police officials confirmed that the entire incident was captured on CCTV and that an investigation is underway. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent any further disturbance.