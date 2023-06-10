‘Happy’: Ajit Pawar on Supriya Sule, Praful Patel's elevation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, speaking to reporters after party chief Sharad Pawar announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, said on Saturday that he was happy with the appointment of Sule and Patel.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar with party members during the party's 25th Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

Pawar said, “I am happy with their appointment.”

Earlier after Sharad Pawar announced the appointment of daughter Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel as working party presidents, Ajit took to Twitter to congratulate the duo and expressed his confidence in them.

Ajit wrote on Twitter, “Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is making its debut in the silver jubilee year with the idea of 'Maharashtra in the heart... eyes in front of the nation...' will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!”

Sharad Pawar's announcement

Sharad Pawar announced the appointment on the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him in 1999. “Praful Patel will shoulder the responsibility of the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Supriya Sule will also be the working president of the party,” Sharad Pawar said.

Along with being the working president, Patel will also be in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha. Whereas, Sule will be heading party affairs in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and issues related to women, youth, students and the Lok Sabha.

Sharad Pawar's explanation on Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Saturday evening, hours after the announcement, said that Ajit wasn't handed any new role as he already had the responsibility of being the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra.

