e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt joins BJP days before Haryana assembly election

The Olympic bronze medalist joined the BJP just days ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yogeshwar Dutt being welcomed into the BJP. (ANI Photo)
Yogeshwar Dutt being welcomed into the BJP. (ANI Photo)
         

Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic gold medalist and champion wrestler, met Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala in Delhi on Wednesday and was formally inducted into the party.

The meeting comes ahead of the ticket distribution for the crucial Haryana assembly polls.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:39 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiOnePlus 7T India launchMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraRanveer SinghChinmayanandAmy JacksonDev AnandHousefull 4Manmohan Singh BirthdayMarjaavaan Trailer
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss