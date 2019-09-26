New Delhi -°C
Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt joins BJP days before Haryana assembly election
The Olympic bronze medalist joined the BJP just days ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.india Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic gold medalist and champion wrestler, met Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala in Delhi on Wednesday and was formally inducted into the party.
The meeting comes ahead of the ticket distribution for the crucial Haryana assembly polls.
