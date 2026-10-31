Hardeep Puri files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh.
The seat fell vacant after Union minister L Murugan resigned from the Rajya Sabha on October 13.
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Murugan's term was to end in April 2030 but his early resignation vacated the seat, necessitating a by-election, for which Puri was declared a candidate by the BJP.
Before filing his papers, Puri offered prayers at a Gurudwara and sought blessings from Sant Sudesh Shandilya Maharaj at Karuna Dham Ashram.
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As part of preparations for the nomination process, minister of state Krishna Gaur signed the consent letter as a proposer for Hardeep Singh Puri.
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As part of preparations for the nomination process, minister of state Krishna Gaur signed the consent letter as a proposer for Hardeep Singh Puri.
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At the time of filing the nomination, chief minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State president Hemant Khandelwal, deputy CMs Jagdish Deora and Rajendra Shukla, among other leaders were present.
After the nomination, Puri didn’t interact with media but Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that before Diwali, Madhya Pradesh is going to get a gift in the form of an MP like Puri.
The CM said that Hardeep Singh Puri has had a long parliamentary career. As a Union Minister, he has given many gifts to Madhya Pradesh including Bina Refinery, Civil Aviation, Smart City, Metro Rail, Metropolitan City and Swachh Bharat Mission. It is expected that he will continue to give new gifts to the state in the coming times as well.
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Just before Puri filed his nomination, police detained youth Congress district president Amit Khatri and several other leaders of the organisation and took them to Aishbagh Police Station. Khatri said that in a democracy, asking questions and registering protest is the right of citizens.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/Hardeep Puri files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh
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