Hardeep Singh Puri slams Mallikarjun Kharge over attack on PM Modi: ‘Lies, fake data'

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the latter's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Rejecting Kharge's allegation that the Narendra Modi government failed to deliver on its election promises, Puri said,"Congress Party’s classic shoot & scoot brand of social media policy based on lies, fabricated figures & fake data is back in action. Even their senior most leaders do not check facts before going public with their delusional opinions.



ALSO READ: PM Modi says Cong 'badly exposed' after Kharge's advice on poll guarantees Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Under leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, India has witnessed significant employment growth over the years. Employment has increased by nearly 36%, adding around 170 million jobs between 2016-17 and 2022-23,” the minister posted on X.



Puri's remark comes a day after Kharge hit out at the Centre, saying,"lies, deceit, fraud, loot and publicity are the five adjectives that best define the BJP government at the centre".



ALSO READ: BJP seeks apology from Cong over Kharge's ‘confession’ on poll guarantees



"Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!" the Congress chief said.

‘Kharge too fixated with unemployment of party’s Shehzada': Puri

Continuing his attack on the Congress president, Puri said,"Let me also remind them that India's economic trajectory demonstrates sustained job creation across key sectors. We are on our way to becoming the world’s 3rd largest economy very soon from the 11th spot their famed economists and policies left us in 2014."

“While providing direct & indirect employment opportunities to our youth India’s GDP grew at an average rate of over 6.5% during the same period. Indian labour market indicators show that the unemployment rate has declined to 3.2% in 2022-23,” he added.

“Agriculture remains dominant, employing over 45% of the workforce, with is a gradual shift toward manufacturing and services. According to PLFS, youth (age 15-29 years) unemployment rate has declined from 17.8% in 2017-18 to 10% in 2022-23,” Puri said.

“While Mr Kharge sees ‘stampedes’, he seems unaware that the Worker Population Ratio has increased by almost 26% between 2017-2023.”



“He is clearly looking at all the wrong places & getting fake data, or maybe is just too preoccupied with trying to hold his imploding party together and buys whatever lies his advisors sell to him; or he is just too fixated with the ‘unemployment’ of his party’s travelling Shehzada,” Puri added.



‘10 paper leaks during UPA regime’: Union minister

Responding to Kharge's attack on PM Modi over paper leaks, Hardeep Singh Puri said,"As far as the scourge of paper leaks is concerned, it just seems that Congress, which once had a PM who was never informed of anything, now has a party president who is kept equally unaware by the actual ruling trio."

“He should have known that among the many scams which his party invented when in long periods of power, was also the phenomenon of paper leaks. There were atleast ten instances of major paper leaks during the Congress led UPA regimes (not to mention countless smaller ones),” Puri added.

