‘If PM from Gujarat…’: Hardik Patel slams Congress for abusing Ambani, Adani

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who resigned from the Congress a day ago, slammed the grand old party for misleading people on businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Patel, who said he had wasted three years of his political life in the Congress, added people like Ambani and Adani had risen due to their own hard work and need not be abused all the time.

He further said that just because the Prime Minister came from Gujarat, it did not mean that the grand old party had to take out their anger on these businessmen. Patel was yet to come out clearly on his next step amid widespread speculations of his joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“A businessman rises due to his or her own hard work. You can't abuse Adani or Ambani every time. If the PM is from Gujarat, then why take out your anger about this on Ambani & Adani? This was just a way to mislead people,” the Patidar leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that had he not joined the Congress, he could have worked better for Gujarat in the last three years. “Neither did I ever get an opportunity to work while being in the party, nor did the Congress give me any work,” he said.

Gujarat is set to its next Assembly election in a few months.

Patel’s one-page resignation letter that he put out in English and Hindi on his Twitter handle a day ago criticised the Congress leadership who he said did not have a road map for the people of the western state, were non-serious and behaved as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis.

H further wrote that senior Congress leaders in Gujarat were not interested in people's issues but more focussed on ensuring the timely delivery of the chicken sandwich for Delhi leaders. Patel had recently removed his links with the Congress from his Twitter bio, but had maintained that he was still with the party. He was also seen attending a recent public rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state.

